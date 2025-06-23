Report: Louisville Adds Eastern Michigan, NJIT to 2025-26 Schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Two more teams have been added to the Louisville men's basketball program's schedule for their upcoming 2025-26 season.
The Cardinals will play both Eastern Michigan and NJIT as part of an MTE with their previously announced neutral site matchup vs. Cincinnati, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Dates for the matchups were not disclosed by Goodman.
Eastern Michigan is coming off of a pedestrian 2024-25 campaign, one where they went 16-16 and were bounced in the first round of the MAC Tournament. As for NJIT, they lost their first seven and eight of their final nine, going a paltry 6-25 to not even qualify for the America East Tournament.
Nine of Louisville's 13 non-conference opponents for the 2025-26 season are now publicly known. The Cardinals will host Kentucky on Nov. 11, head to Arkansas on Dec. 3 for the ACC/SEC Challenge, take on Indiana on Dec. 6 from Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis, host Memphis on Dec. 13 for the start of a six-year series, then travel to Tennessee for the second half of a home-and-home on Dec. 16.
They will also face Cincinnati at Heritage Bank Arena for the start of a two-year neutral site home-and-home, and host Ohio. Dates are to-be-determined for both matchups.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
Not long after the end of the season, Kelsey and his staff immediately got to work constructing next year's roster. They added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
(Photo of Pat Kelsey: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)
