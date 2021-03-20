Reports: Louisville Signee El Ellis ‘Locked In’ Following Decommitments

The JUCO point guard is sticking with the Cardinals following a pair of decommitments

(Photo of El Ellis: Tallahassee Community College Athletics)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program might have lost a pair of 2021 signees on Saturday, but another is sticking to his commitment to the Cardinals.

JUCO point guard and Louisville signee El Ellis is “locked in with Louisville” after the Cardinals had a pair of signees depart the program, he told both Stockrisers’ Jake Weingarten and 247Sports’ Jody Demling.

Louisville announced Saturday morning that Class of 2021 signees point guard Bobby Pettiford and power forward Eric Van Der Heijdan had been released from their National Letters of Intent.

While the university simply stated that they were released to “pursue other opportunities”, both are likely leaving as a result of the news that Louisville is parting way with assistant coach Dino Gaudio. Gaudio was the lead recruiter for Pettiford, Van Der Heijden and Ellis.

“We have granted both their full release and wish them both well," head coach Chris Mack said in a statement. “I want them to be happy with their decision and find a place where they can be successful."

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard for Tallahassee Community College (Fla.) is one of the top Junior College prospects in the nation. So far during his sophomore year, he is averaging 17.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists through 18 games. He is also shooting 45.8% from the field, 42.6% on three-points attempts and 76.3% at the free throw line.

He elected to go the JUCO route out of high school, and immediately burst onto the scene. He averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds while also shooting 47.9% from the field, 40.3% on threes and 83.9% on free three throws. He was named Freshman & Player of the Year in the Panhandle Conference as a result.

Following the two decommitments, Louisville is down to three signees in the Class of 2021: Ellis, wing Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler.

Louisville opened up the 2020-21 season at 9-1 and were ranked as high as the No. 16 team in the nation, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and miss the NCAA Tournament.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp