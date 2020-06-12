Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 JUCO PG El Ellis

Matthew McGavic

The University of Louisville men's basketball program got more good recruiting news on Friday, as Class of 2021 JUCO point guard Elbert "El" Ellis announced his list of top eight schools with the Cardinals making the cut.

Also making the cut for the 6-foot-3 & 175-pound prospect are Oregon, Ole Miss, Iowa State, UConn, Georgia, Texas Tech and NC Central. Previously, he had offers from 21 different Division 1 schools.

"I know Louisville’s always had great players and always made a run in the tournament," Ellis told 247Sports. "Louisville is a big-time program and they recruit pros. If Louisville is recruiting you then there's a real possibility of you being a pro."

A point guard Tallahassee Community College in the Florida panhandle, Ellis has established himself as one of the top JUCO prospects in the country. In his freshman year, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 33 games played. He also shot 47.9% froth field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

For a while, the recruiting trail as it pertained to the 2021 class had gone relatively cold for head coach Chris Mack and the rest of his coaching staff. However in the last week, it has started to heat back up.

On Sunday, the Cards made the top ten for four-star combo guard Jalen Warley, then followed that up with landing a commitment from four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. on Wednesday.

So far, Pettiford and four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins are the lone Class of 2021 commitments for the Louisville men's basketball program.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zach Britton had "no doubt" he'd be selected in shortened MLB Draft

When it was announced that the 2020 MLB Draft would be only five rounds long, many draft prospects questioned if they would even be selected. Louisville Baseball's Zach Britton wasn't one of them.

Matthew McGavic

First phase of return to Louisville campus is going successfully

Louisville athletic director says first phase has gone perfectly thus far

samdraut

2020 MLB Draft | Louisville Baseball Recap

The 2020 MLB Draft is now complete, and here are all the Louisville players selected:

Matthew McGavic

Toronto Blue Jays select Zach Britton in Fifth Round of 2020 MLB Draft

Britton is the third Louisville Baseball player to be selected in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Bobby Miller ready to be a Los Angeles Dodger

Right-handed pitcher selected in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft

samdraut

Cards To Watch For on Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft

Day 1 of the 2020 MLB Draft is now in the books, with two Louisville players hearing their name called already. So which Cardinals could we see drafted on Day 2?

Matthew McGavic

Reid Detmers calls getting drafted "very surreal and very emotional"

Reid Detmers is known for a demeanor that is comparable to a poker player. But even he couldn't help but show a little emotion when the Angels picked him at No. 10 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Dodgers select Bobby Miller with No. 29 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior right-handed pitcher is the second Louisville Baseball player taken in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 CB Damarius McGhee

The four-star prospect from Florida includes Louisville Football in his updated list of top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Los Angeles Angels select Reid Detmers with No. 10 overall pick of 2020 MLB Draft

The junior left-handed pitcher becomes the third-highest draft pick in Louisville Baseball history.

Matthew McGavic