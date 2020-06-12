Louisville makes Top 8 for Class of 2021 JUCO PG El Ellis

The University of Louisville men's basketball program got more good recruiting news on Friday, as Class of 2021 JUCO point guard Elbert "El" Ellis announced his list of top eight schools with the Cardinals making the cut.

Also making the cut for the 6-foot-3 & 175-pound prospect are Oregon, Ole Miss, Iowa State, UConn, Georgia, Texas Tech and NC Central. Previously, he had offers from 21 different Division 1 schools.

"I know Louisville’s always had great players and always made a run in the tournament," Ellis told 247Sports. "Louisville is a big-time program and they recruit pros. If Louisville is recruiting you then there's a real possibility of you being a pro."

A point guard Tallahassee Community College in the Florida panhandle, Ellis has established himself as one of the top JUCO prospects in the country. In his freshman year, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 33 games played. He also shot 47.9% froth field and 40.3% from beyond the arc.

For a while, the recruiting trail as it pertained to the 2021 class had gone relatively cold for head coach Chris Mack and the rest of his coaching staff. However in the last week, it has started to heat back up.

On Sunday, the Cards made the top ten for four-star combo guard Jalen Warley, then followed that up with landing a commitment from four-star point guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. on Wednesday.

So far, Pettiford and four-star small forward Bryce Hopkins are the lone Class of 2021 commitments for the Louisville men's basketball program.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp