Report: Louisville Guard Elizabeth Balogun Enters Transfer Portal

The junior guard for the Cardinals saw her playing time decrease significantly over the final month of the season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville women's basketball junior guard Elizabeth Balogun has entered the transfer portal once again, according to a report from 247Sports. She played two seasons with the Cardinals after transferring from Georgia Tech after her freshman year.

The 6-foot-1 guard from Chattanooga, Tenn. saw action in 29 games this past season, starting in 16. She averaged 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting .43.2% from the field and 32.0% on three-point attempts.

15 of Balogun's starts came before the month of February, then starting with Louisville's game vs. NC State on Feb. 1, head coach Jeff Walz inserted guard Kianna Smith into the starting lineup over her. Balogun's minutes began to slip significantly heading into the month of March, and she scored a total of 15 points over the final eight games of the season.

In her first season with Louisville, she played in 28 contests with 26 starts, ranking fourth on the team with 8.1 points per game and tied for third with 4.6 rebounds per game. She also ranked eighth in the ACC with 1.2 blocks per game, and second amongst guards.

In her lone season with Georgia Tech, she averaged 14.6 points per game, which led the team and ACC freshman, and ranked eighth in the country among freshmen. She was named the 2018-19 ACC Freshman of the Year, and was granted a waiver to be immediately eligible after transferring to Louisville.

Following her transfer, Louisville now has a scholarship spot freed open. The Cardinals are losing Dana Evans to the WNBA Draft, and lost guard Nyah Green to the portal back in December, but are also welcoming in a pair of quality transfers and and a pair of highly regarded high school prospects.

Walz led Louisville to a 26-4 record, winning the ACC regular season title, claiming a berth in the ACC Championship game, as well as the Elite Eight as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They fell 78-63 to eventual national champion Stanford last Tuesday.

