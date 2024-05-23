Former Louisville Forward/Center Emmanuel Okorafor Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another former member of the Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the Big East.
Former Cardinals forward/center Emmanual Okorafor announced Wednesday that he has committed to Seton Hall.
Okorafor is now the third former Card to transfer to a Big East program. J.J. Traynor is finishing his career at DePaul, while Curtis Williams will continue his at Georgetown. He's also the 11th former Card overall to find his new transfer home in this cycle.
Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James are both transferring to NC State, Skyy Clark is heading back home to UCLA, Tre White is going to play for Illinois, Ty-Laur Johnson is staying in the ACC and going to Wake Forest, Kaleb Glenn is heading down south to Florida Atlantic, Dennis Evans is traveling out west to Grand Canyon, and Danilo Jovanovich is joining forces with former UofL commit T.J. Robinson at Milwaukee.
The lone former Louisville players who have yet to decide their next school are Koron Davis and walk-on Hercy Miller.
While the 6-foot-9, 220-pound big man showed flashes of potential, he would up having a minimal overall impact during his time as a Cardinal. While he appeared in 20 of Louisville's 32 games this past season, he averaged only 7.0 minutes, 2.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. His best outing came when he scored eight points and logged six rebounds - both of which tied career-highs - in the season-opener against UMBC.
The Abia, Nigeria native and NBA Academy Africa product joined Louisville midway through the 2022-23 season. In five appearances off the bench that season, Okorafor averaged 4.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 15.0 minutes played per game.
Across all four NBA Academies around the world, Okorafor was one of just 12 prospects chosen to participate in the Basketball Africa League's Elevate program in 2022. Playing for BC Espoir Fukash, he averaged 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists and 1.6 blocks across fives games, while shooting 56.3 percent from the field.
Following the firing of head coach Kenny Payne, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players program departed through the portal. They are in line to return just walk-on guard Aidan McCool from last season.
But since new head coach Pat Kelsey's hiring on Mar. 28, he and his staff have hit the ground running out on the recruiting trail, landing 12 transfers and one high school prospect. Louisville's incoming transfer class ranks as the No. 1 portal class in college basketball, according to On3.
(Photo of Emmanuel Okorafor: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
