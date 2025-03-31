Louisville Center Eseosa Imafidon Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville women's basketball program has lost another player to the transfer portal.
Redshirt freshman center Eseosa Imafidon has entered her name into the transfer portal, as first reported by On3's Talia Goodman and confirmed by Louisville Cardinals On SI.
Imafidon is the third Louisville player to enter the transfer portal following the end of their season, joining Nyla Harris and Izela Arenas. Last Monday marked the first day of the college basketball's 30-day transfer window.
The 6-foot-5 post player spent a pair of seasons as a Cardinal, but saw minimal on-court time. She redshirted her true freshman campaign, and played just 22 minutes across eight games this season. She totaled five points on 2-of-4 shooting and 1-of-5 at free free throw line, as well as 11 rebounds, five blocks and an assist.
Originally from Nigeria, Imafidon started playing basketball in 2019, and eventually made her way to the United States through the Access2Success program. She spent three seasons with Matthews (N.C.) Covenant Day School before playing her senior season at Andover (N.H.) Proctor Academy. As a junior at Covenant Day School, she averaged 14.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game.
Louisville started year 18 under head coach Jeff Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Eseosa Imafidon: Matt Stone - Louisville Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
