Local '27 Prospect Ferlandas Wright Receives Louisville Offer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top Class of 2027 prospects from the city of Louisville is now officially on the big board for the UofL men's basketball program.
Forward Ferlandas Wright, a Louisville native who spent the first two years of his high school career at Fairdale High School, announced Friday on social media that he has officially been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. Wright is set to play his upcoming junior year at La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere.
Louisville is just the sixth Division I school to extend an offer to Wright, and the first high major program. Jacksonville, Morehead State, Ohio, SEMO and Toledo have also offered.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound power forward ranks as high as the No. 150 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 189 prospect in the class.
While just a three-star prospect, Wright is coming off of an incredible sophomore season at Fairdale. Across 32 games, he averaged a double-double at 18.0 points and 12.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Per MaxPreps, his 27 double-doubles was tied for the 10th-most in all of high school basketball last season - although he was still second in the state of Kentucky to Malachi Moreno's 36.
Out on the travel circuit this past summer, Wright also put together a very efficient showing around the rim. Playing for Indy Heat as part of the Nike EYBL's Peach Jam, he averaged 9.6 points and a team-best 2.0 rebounds per game, helping Indy Heat go a perfect 8-0 and win the Peach Jam Championship. Wright tallied 18 points in the semifinals, and 15 points in the 68-53 win over Florida Rebels in the championship.
In the Class of 2027, Louisville has now extended scholarship offers to 11 uncommitted prospects in the cycle - including seven of the top-10 players in the class. They have yet to receive a commitment in this class, as well as the more immediate Class of 2026.
(Photo of Ferlandes Wright vis Twitter/X)
