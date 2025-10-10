Louisville Report

Local '27 Prospect Ferlandas Wright Receives Louisville Offer

The forward is one of the top junior prospects from the city of Louisville.

Matthew McGavic

Indy Heat power forward Ferlandes Wright
Indy Heat power forward Ferlandes Wright / Twitter/X
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of the top Class of 2027 prospects from the city of Louisville is now officially on the big board for the UofL men's basketball program.

Forward Ferlandas Wright, a Louisville native who spent the first two years of his high school career at Fairdale High School, announced Friday on social media that he has officially been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals. Wright is set to play his upcoming junior year at La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere.

Louisville is just the sixth Division I school to extend an offer to Wright, and the first high major program. Jacksonville, Morehead State, Ohio, SEMO and Toledo have also offered.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound power forward ranks as high as the No. 150 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite has him as the No. 189 prospect in the class.

While just a three-star prospect, Wright is coming off of an incredible sophomore season at Fairdale. Across 32 games, he averaged a double-double at 18.0 points and 12.6 rebounds, while also putting up 3.3 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.4 steals per game. Per MaxPreps, his 27 double-doubles was tied for the 10th-most in all of high school basketball last season - although he was still second in the state of Kentucky to Malachi Moreno's 36.

Out on the travel circuit this past summer, Wright also put together a very efficient showing around the rim. Playing for Indy Heat as part of the Nike EYBL's Peach Jam, he averaged 9.6 points and a team-best 2.0 rebounds per game, helping Indy Heat go a perfect 8-0 and win the Peach Jam Championship. Wright tallied 18 points in the semifinals, and 15 points in the 68-53 win over Florida Rebels in the championship.

In the Class of 2027, Louisville has now extended scholarship offers to 11 uncommitted prospects in the cycle - including seven of the top-10 players in the class. They have yet to receive a commitment in this class, as well as the more immediate Class of 2026.

(Photo of Ferlandes Wright vis Twitter/X)

