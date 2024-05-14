Louisville Finishes at No. 6 in ESPN's Final 2024 Women's Recruiting Class Rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coming off of a 2023 recruiting class in which the Louisville women's basketball program did not sign a high school commitment until the cycle was nearly over, head coach Jeff Walz and his staff have killed it in the Class of 2024, and national outlets have taken notice.
With the coaching carousel and recruiting movement now completely wrapped up, ESPN recently published their final recruiting class ranking for the Class of 2024. On it, the Cardinals finished with the No. 6 class in the nation.
"Coach Jeff Walz has had dynamic scorers in the past," ESPN's Shane Laflin wrote. "He adds three in this class and an all-around forward in Mackenly Randolph."
Louisville inked seven prospects in their 2024 class, with four of them cracking the ESPNW Top 100. The Cardinals were one of just four programs to land four top-100 players, along with USC, Iowa and Georgia.
The class is headlined by a trio of five-star recruits, with Clarksville (Tenn.) HS guard Imari Berry ranking the highest at No. 19 overall. Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon forward Mackenly Randolph comes in at No. 23, with Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy guard Tajianna Roberts right behind her at No. 24.
Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon guard - and teammate of Berry - Izela Arena rounds out Louisville's crop of top-100 signees at No. 88. The Cardinals also signed Detroit (Mich.) Renaissance forward Anaya Hardy, Australian post Isla Juffermans and Louisville (Ky.) Sacred Heart's Reagan Bender.
This recruiting class adds to what should be both a supremely talented and experienced team for the 2024-25 season. Louisville returns starters Olivia Cochran and Nyla Harris, their sixth-woman in Jayda Curry, as well as Merrissah Russell, Elif Istanbulluoglu and Eseosa Imafidon. They also brought in Ja'Leah Williams through the transfer portal.
(Photo of Imari Berry via University of Louisville Athletics)
