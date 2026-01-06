ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville at Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville's trip out to the West Coast this past week certianly had some ups and downs. Louisville started the week with a decisive 90-70 victory at Cal, only to follow that up with an 80-76 upset loss at Stanford.

Next up, Louisville returns home for a massive ranked showdown against Duke. Tip-off against the Blue Devils is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 6 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Unfortunately, the matchup is marred by injuries on both sides.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Monday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Duke. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, as expected, Mikel Brown Jr. is listed as "out" on the first report, and will miss his fifth straight game. Head coach Pat Kelsey revealed earlier in the day that the star true freshman point guard would not suit up due to his lower back injury.

"He's chomping at the bit," he said. "I mean, he wants to be out there so stinking bad, you can tell. It's just been kind of a couple disappointing setbacks as we tried to ramp him back up and practice full go to see if he could sustain throughout the game. Then what we did several days ago is just completely shutting down from practice, and give him a little bit more time, trying some different treatment things."

Additionally, Kasean Pryor was not listed on the first report. The sixth year forward did not play in either of the Cardinals' West Coast games last week due to lingering issues in his knee.

"He just hasn't practiced much at all," Kelsey said of Pryor in the postgame press conference following their loss to Stanford. "He wasn't even full contact yesterday at practice. Since we left, for Christmas break, he hasn't practiced one time. Just having some issues with his injury, coming off the surgery with his knee that we're that he's working through. He wants to be out there."

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

#0 Mikel Brown

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

Duke Blue Devils

OUT

#15 Ifeanyi Ufochukwu

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

