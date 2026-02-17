ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. SMU Rematch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is currently riding a five-game winning streak, and soon, they'll have a chance to make it six against the team they got their winning streak started against.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will head to Dallas for a regular season rematch against SMU, who UofL took down 88-74 back on Jan. 31. Tip-off against the Mustangs is set for 7:00 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and SMU, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

Like with the first report, for both Louisville and SMU, there are no official injury designations on the second report. This is the Cardinals' second straight conference game in which they have no designations on either injury report.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. SMU

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

N/A

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

SMU Mustangs

OUT

N/A

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

(Photo of Louie via Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

