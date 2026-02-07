ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Twice in a row the Louisville men's basketball program has dug themselves into an early, and twice in a row they've been able to mount a comeback. Most recently, they pulled themselves out of an early 16-7 hole against Notre Dame, eventually securing a 76-65 victory this past Wednesday.

Next up, Louisville will head back on the road, traveling to Winston-Salem for a matchup with Wake Forest. Tip-off against the Demon Deacons is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 7 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Friday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Wake Forest. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, starting forward J'Vonne Hadley appeared as "probable" on the first report due to a back injury. He was probable and then an game-time decision ahead of the previous game vs. ND, but still was able to play. However, he played just three minutes after re-aggravating the injury early against the Irish.

"He gave it his all to try to play tonight," head coach Pat Kelsey said of Hadley after the game against Notre Dame. "He had a really, really ugly fall in practice two days ago. They don't make him any tougher than J'Vonne Hadley. They really don't. He is tough as nails. Love him. It's nothing serious, but he had a really hard fall and contusion in his back, or something like that. ... He'll be all right, he's tough as heck."

Hadley has played in all but one of the Cardinals' 22 games, averaging 10.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

As for Wake Forest, starting point guard Nate Calmese was listed as "out" on the first report due to a grade three ankle sprain, and will miss his second straight game. Starting the Deacs' first 21 games, Calmese was averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Wake Forest

OUT

#1 J'Vonne Hadley

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

OUT

#1 Nate Calmese

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

