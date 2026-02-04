ACC Releases Preliminary Injury Report for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program didn't make it easy on themselves, but they were able to get back in the win column in their next time out. Despite falling into an early 12-point deficit, they were able to storm back against SMU, eventually securing an 88-74 victory at the KFC Yum! Center this past Saturday.

Next up, Louisville will hope to turn that momentum into a winning streak when Notre Dame comes to town. Tip-off against the Fighting Irish is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

With the matchup less than 24 hours away, we have our first inclination as to who could play, and will not. On Monday night, the ACC released the first availability report for Louisville's matchup vs. Notre Dame. An updated report will also be released two hours before tip-off.

On the Louisville side of things, the Cardinals didn't get a clean bill of health this time. Starting forward J'Vonne Hadley appeared as "probable" on the first report due to a back injury. He's played in also but one of the Cardinals' 21 games, averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 18 assists per game.

As for Notre Dame, they are far from fully healthy. For starters, star guard Markus Burton has been out since suffering a broken ankle in the Fighting Irish's Dec. 5 game at TCU. He was averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game, and was the ACC's leading scorer last season at 21.3 points per game.

Rotational forward Kebba Njie and center Tommy Ahneman are also designated as "out" on the first injury report. Njie (2.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG) suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 17 at Virginia Tech, while Ahneman has yet to make his collegiate debut as he continues to recover from offseason surgery to his left knee.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Initial Availability Report for Louisville vs. Notre Dame

OUT

#55 Spencer Legg

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

#1 J'Vonne Hadley

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

OUT

N/A

QUESTIONABLE

N/A

PROBABLE

N/A

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Louie: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky