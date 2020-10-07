Report: Louisville Finds First Three Teams For Non-Conference Bubble

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The University of Louisville men's basketball program has had to get creative when constructing their non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season, and their efforts are starting to pan out.

The Cardinals have now received commitments from the Duquesne Dukes, Winthrop Eagles & UNC Greensboro Spartans to play in their multi-team event (AKA non-conference bubble) at the KFC Yum! Center, according to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein and later by the Courier-Journal's Shannon Russell. Both stated that more were to be expected in the coming days.

A University of Louisville spokesman could not confirm the news to Louisville Report.

Ever since the NCAA made the decision to push back college basketball's start date, Louisville's non-conference schedule has been in a constant state of flux. It had been reported that the Cardinals had withdrawn from the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas, and head coach Chris Mack confirmed that their rivalry matchup with Cincinnati would be pushed back to next season.

One way that Louisville has attempted to remedy this is by hosting a non-conference 'bubble' at the KFC Yum! Center. According to Mack, 8-12 teams including Louisville would play 3-5 games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5.

Louisville has never faced Winthrop or UNC Greensboro and is 2-2 vs. Duquesne all-time, having last played them in 1956.

(Photo of David Johnson, Chris Mack: Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp