Five Former Cards on 2021 WNBA Opening Day Rosters

(Photo of Myisha Hines-Allen: Jennifer Buchanan - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Women's National Basketball Association has officially returned. Following an unusual 2020 season that saw the start get delayed until late July and played in a 'wubble' due to COVID-19, a nearly full schedule (32 games instead of 36) is on for 2021, and the season-opener is finally here.

With play for the league's 25th season scheduled to begin today, Friday, May 14, five former University of Louisville women's basketball players are on final 2021 rosters following training camp: guard Dana Evans, forward Myisha Hines-Allen, guard Jazmine Jones, guard/forward Angel McCoughtry and forward Kylee Shook.

While still technically a part of the New York Liberty, guard Asia Durr was placed on the full-season suspended list earlier this week due to complications from COVID-19, and will miss her second consecutive season due to the virus. The Liberty had also signed forward Asia Taylor to a training camp contract, but was waived ahead of Thursday's roster cut-down deadline.

Following a pair of seasons where she put up less than four points per game, Hines-Allen exploded in her third year in the league, and first as a full-time starter for the Washington Mystics. She started all 22 games, averaging 17.0 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 51.0% from the field and 42.6% on three-point attempts. She finished second in the 2020 Most Improved Player voting.

After being selected in back-to-back picks by the Liberty in last year's WNBA Draft, Jones and Shook had solid rookie seasons. Jones had the more successful campaign, averaging 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20 games, even earning a pair of starts. Shook poured in 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in the same amount of games.

The lone Louisville draftee from last month's 2021 WNBA Draft, Evans was able to secure a spot on the Dallas Wings roster. While she was drafted with the No. 13 overall pick, a spot on the roster was far from guaranteed. She was the fourth and final pick by the organization in the draft, with the other three picks all coming in the top five.

Angel McCoughtry might be listed on the roster for the Las Vegas Aces, but she will not be taking part in the 2021 season. Last weekend during the Aces' lone preseason game, she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus in her right knee less than three minutes into the game. She was heading into her second season with Las Vegas after spending the first ten years of her career with the Atlanta Dream.

