Georgia Transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men’s basketball program has officially filled their final open scholarship for the 2024-25 season.
Former Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe announced Tuesday night that he has given his verbal pledge to the Cardinals. He chose Louisville over NC State, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin, and is their 12th transfer portal commitment in this cycle.
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound big man played in 29 of Georgia's 37 games this past season, while also making three starts. In that time, he averaged 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game, while shooting 62.8 percent from the field.
Anselem-Ibe's play increased during Georgia's NIT run. He averaged 5.5 points and 6.3 rebounds on 62.5 percent shooting in four games, including a 10-point and 10-rebound double-double against Ohio State. The Bulldogs fell to eventual NIT champion Seton Hall in the semifinals.
The native of Lagos, Nigeria started his career at Syracuse, spending two seasons there before playing the next two seasons at Georgia. In 96 appearances and 15 starts between his time with the Orange and Bulldogs, Anselem-Ibe has totaled 254 points, 290 rebounds, 59 blocks and 30 assists.
The last week for Louisville have been crucial in terms of building out their front court. They landed former USF forward/center Kasean Pryor last Tuesday, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy forward Khani Rooths the next day, and then BYU forward Noah Waterman on Saturday. Previously, the Cardinals had just two true big men for next season - BYU center Aly Khalifa and Charleston center James Scott - and Khalifa will be redshirting to rehab a knee injury.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. In fact, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, new head coach Pat Kelsey has done a fantastic job of working the portal since his hiring on Mar. 28. Scott and guard Reyne Smith are both following Kelsey from Charleston; while Khalifa, Pryor, Waterman, James Madison guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado guard J'Vonne Hadley, Washington guard Koren Johnson, Long Beach State forward Aboubacar Traore and Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn are also joining the fold via the portal.
Charleston guard Kobe Rodgers also committed, but will redshirt the 2024-25 season along with Khalifa. Rooths is Louisville's lone newcomer from the high school ranks.
(Photo of Frank Anselem-Ibe: Adam Cairns - Columbus Dispatch / USA)
