Report: Louisville Makes Top Four for Georgia Transfer Frank Anselem-Ibe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is in need of some big men for their 2024-25 roster, but they are reportedly closing in on a front court target.
The Cardinals have made the top four for former Georgia center Frank Anselem-Ibe, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello. Georgia Tech, NC State and Wisconsin are also in the mix, and a decision will come on Tuesday, May 14.
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound big man played in 29 of Georgia's 37 games this past season, while also making three starts. In that time, he averaged 2.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game, while shooting 62.8 percent from the field.
The native of Lagos, Nigeria started his career at Syracuse, spending two seasons there before playing the next two seasons at Georgia. In 96 appearances and 15 starts between his time with the Orange and Bulldogs, Anselem-Ibe has totaled 254 points, 290 rebounds, 59 blocks and 30 assists.
Not long after the end of Louisville's disastrous 2023-24 campaign, one which resulted in the firing of second-year head coach Kenny Payne, the Cardinals' roster began to flip. In fact, all 12 of Louisville's scholarship players have entered the portal, with only walk-on guard Aidan McCool in line to return.
Fortunately, new head coach Pat Kelsey has done a great job in the transfer portal. So far, Kelsey has landed nine transfers since officially being named the new head coach on Mar. 28.
Reyne Smith and James Scott are both following Kelsey from Charleston, while James Madison's Terrence Edwards Jr., Colorado's J'Vonne Hadley, Washington's Koren Johnson, Long Beach State's Aboubacar Traore and Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn are also joining the fold. BYU center Aly Khalifa and Charleston guard Kobe Rodgers also committed, but both will redshirt the 2024-25 season.
(Photo of Frank Anselem-Ibe: Adam Cairns - Columbus Dispatch / USA)
