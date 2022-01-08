Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Florida State | Game 15

The Cardinals are heading back on the road for a crucial ACC matchup against the Seminoles.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Fresh off of their bizarre win over Pitt, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road for another quick turnaround, traveling to the Sunshine State to face Florida State.

The Cardinals and Panthers were subject to a plethora of whistles, which each team getting called for 23 fouls and three technicals. Favored by double digits, Louisville escaped with a three-point win thanks in part to a strong second half by El Ellis.

As for the Seminoles, they have not had the season we have come to expect from a Leonard Hamilton coached team as of late. Florida State is just two games over .500 so far this season, and has lost four of their last six games - two of which were by over 20 points.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 4-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-5, 1-2 ACC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Donald L. Tucker Center via Visit Tallahassee)

