Game Day Live Blog: Syracuse at Louisville | Game 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting thumped by their in-state rival, the Louisville men's basketball returns home to the KFC Yum! Center, and will host secure in their first game of the new year.

Against Kentucky, the Cardinals dug themselves a big hole right out of the gates, and were never able to truly recover despite having multiple opportunities to mount a comeback. They shot 46.8 percent from the field, but allowed the Wildcats to shoot 60.0 percent, and were out-rebounded 33-20 while committing 15 turnovers that led to 19 UK points.

As for the Orange, they've looked much better over the last month. After starting their 2022-23 campaign with a 3-4 record, including losses to Colgate and Bryant, Cuse has now won six of their last seven games. The caveat is, none of those six teams were ranked inside the KenPom Top-100.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) Game Day Feed:

