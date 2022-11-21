Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Arkansas | Game 4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Off to a surprising winless start for the season, the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Hawaii for the Maui Invitational in search of their first victory, with their first of three games in the event coming against Arkansas.

The start to the Kenny Payne era has been anything but smooth, as the Cardinals have dropped each of their first three games of the year by a single point, all of which came at home. They fell 67-66 to cross-town rival Bellarmine in their season-opener, a buzzer-beater from Trey Calvin handed them a 73-72 loss to Wright State, and their own game-winner against App State was waived off to result in a 61-60 defeat.

As for Arkansas, they've had the opposite start to their season, heading into the matchup with three double-digit home wins under their belt. The No. 9 Razorbacks started the year with a 76-58 dismantling of North Dakota State, followed that up with a 74-48 domination of Fordham, and most recently took down South Dakota State 71-56.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed below. Make sure to click the refresh button to stay up to date.

********************

Louisville Cardinals (0-3, 0-0 ACC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1, 0-0 SEC) Game Day Feed:

*If you cannot see the game day feed, click on the 'View the embedded media' hyperlink*

********************

(Photo of Lahaina Civic Center: Rick Bowmer - Associated Press)

