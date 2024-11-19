Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Bellarmine | Game 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It seems like its been forever since the Louisville men's basketball program last took the floor, but after a 10-day break between games, they're getting back to business. Next on the docket is a matchup against crosstown foe Bellarmine.
The first two games of the Pat Kelsey era at Louisville have been on complete opposite ends of the spectrum. The Cardinals opened up the 2024-25 season with a dominating 93-45 win over Morehead State, but then followed that up with a humbling 77-55 loss to No. 12 Tennessee.
As for the Knights, year five at the Division I level and year 20 under head coach Scott Davenport hasn't exactly started on the right foot. Bellarmine has dropped each of their first four games of the season, most recently lost 83-62 at Marshall, and rank as the No. 331 team in the country according to KenPom.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Bellarmine Knights (0-4, 0-0 ASUN at Louisville Cardinals (1-1, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
(Photo of KFC Yum! Center: Matt McGavic - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
