Louisville Signee Briggs Cherry Named a Finalist for Prestigious HS Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Briggs Cherry has already ended his high school career with some hardware, and he could be in line for another big time honor before officially starting his college career.

The Class of 2026 quarterback signee for the Louisville football program has been named a finalist for the Navy All-American Bowl’s Offensive Player of the Year, it was announced earlier this month. Previous winners include NFL star wideout Puka Nacua, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, and Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton

Cherry is one of five players up for award, joining Washington wide receiver signee Jordan Clay, Alabama running back signee Ezavier Crowell, Texas A&M wide receiver signee Aaron Gregory, and Houston running back signee John Hebert. The winner will be announced during the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Tex on Friday, Jan. 9.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound signal caller had a spectacular senior season in high school. Cherry threw for just under 3,000 yards this season, on top of 32 touchdown passes to only two interceptions. Those two picks didn't come until the TSSAA Division II-3A championship game, and he still guided The Baylor School to a 28-24 win over Brentwood to cap off a perfect 12-0 season.

Cherry also helped guide the Red Raiders to a 12-1 record and a berth in the state championship as a junior last season. This past summer, he was also named to the Elite 11, winning the Accuracy Challenge in the event.

Cherry was one of Louisville's longest-tenured commitments in the 2025 cycle, committing back on Jan. 28 before signing on the first day of the early signing period earlier this month. He chose Louisville over held offers from Georgia Tech, Ole Miss, Pitt, Syracuse and others.

The quarterback is regarded as a four star prospect by two of the three major recruiting services, ranking as high as the No. 285 prospect in the nation by ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the 372nd-ranked recruiting in the cycle.

Cherry will participate in the Navy All-American Bowl, then join the Cardinals for spring ball as an early enrollee.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Briggs Cherry via Instagram)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky