Louisville WR Kris Hughes to Enter Transfer Portal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Yet another in-state talent for the Louisville football program is heading elsewhere.

Wide Receiver Kris Hughes plans to enter his name into the transfer portal, he announced Monday on social media.

Hughes is the sixth Louisville player to announce his intentions to enter the portal following the Cardinals' win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. He joins running back Shaun Boykins Jr., tight ends Nate Kurisky and Grant Houser, plus defensive ends A.J. Green and Micah Carter.

He's the ninth scholarship player overall, with quarterback Brady Allen, defensive tackle Selah Brown and safety Daeh McCullough also announcing their intent to enter.

Under recently-adopted NCAA guidelines, the 14-day portal window will not officially open until Jan 2. This is the only opportunity for players to enter the portal following the removal of the spring transfer window.

In his third year with the program, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Hughes was a rotational fixture in Louisville's wide receiver room this season. He appeared in 11 games this past season, hauling in eight receptions for 109 yards, as well as a 31-yard touchdown catch in the season-opener vs. Eastern Kentucky.

The Morganfield (Ky.) Union County product originally joined the Cardinals as a walk-on ahead of the 2023 season. After redshirting his true freshman campaign, he started to earn some playing time last season, catching seven passes for 54 yards in 12 games. He was then placed on scholarship this past summer.

In their third season under head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville went 9-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in ACC play and a 27-22 win over Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cardinals have won at least nine games in all three seasons under Brohm, doing so for the first time since 2012-14.

(Photo of Kris Hughes: Jordan Prather - Imagn Images)

