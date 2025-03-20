Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Creighton | NCAA Tournament First Round
LEXINGTON, Ky. - After six long years, the Louisville men's basketball program is finally back in the NCAA Tournament. They'll stay in-state to get their run in the Big Dance started, and will kick it off with a first round matchup against Creighton.
Led by first-year head coach Pat Kelsey, the Cardinals have been one of the top storylines in college basketball this season. The 19-win turnaround from last season's 8-24 team is the second-best in the history of men's college basketball, going from last in the ACC to runner-up in the league's regular season standings and title game. But despite that, Louisville inexplicably earned a No. 8 seed for the tournament.
As for the Bluejays, year 15 under head coach Greg McDermott has been a moderately successful venture. While Creighton did go 11-10 in Quad 1 and 2 games, they also finished as the runner-up in the Big East's regular season standings and title game - losing out both to St. John's. However, they were relegated to a No. 9 seed.
Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Creighton Bluejays
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (24-10, 15-5 Big East) vs. No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (27-7, 18-2 ACC) Game Day Feed
