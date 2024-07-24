Game Day Live Blog: The Ville vs. Team DRC | TBT Louisville Regional Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the second time in as many years, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team known as The Ville is back in The Basketball Tournament's Louisville Regional Championship. Although, they had to overcome a bit of adversity in their last game against Sideline Cancer to get to this point.
With The Ville holding a four-point advantage entering the Elam Ending, third-seeded Sideline Cancer scored 10 of the period's first 12 points to get just one basket away from victory. However, The Ville - the second seed in the Louisville Regional - bounced back with six straight points, including a pair of game-winning free throws by Montrezl Harrell, to win 71-69.
But if The Ville wants to reverse their fortunes from last year and capture the Louisville Regional championship, they'll have to go through Team DRC first. They have already pulled off two big upsets as the regional's eighth-seeded team, beating top-seeded Team Diesel 85-79, and fifth-seeded Team Fredette 79-74.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis at the link below.
