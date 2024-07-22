Game Day Live Blog: The Ville vs. Sideline Cancer | TBT Round of 32
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a come-from-behind victory over UKnighted in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team known as The Ville now has a date with Sideline Cancer in the Louisville Regional's Round of 32.
Trailing by as much as 12 points late in the first half against the Bellarmine alumni team, The Ville went onto out-score UKnighted 32-16 in the second half en route to a 79-70 victory this past Saturday. Montrezl Harrell had a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds, while David Johnson added 17 points plus eight boards, and Chris Jones came off the bench for 14 - and the game-winner in the Elam Ending.
As for Sideline Cancer, they are a real threat to derail The Ville's bid for the $1 million grand prize. They've already pulled off one upset, taking down top-seeded Team Diesel 85-79 in their TBT opener. The eighth-seeded team in the Louisville Regional, Sideline Cancer also had a trio double-digit scorers, led by 18 points from Bryce Beamer.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis at the link below.
No. 2 The Ville vs. No. 3 Sideline Cancer Game Day Feed
