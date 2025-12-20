Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Montana | Game 12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program suffered a setback in their last time out on the floor, but the time has come to bounce back, as they return to the KFC Yum! Center to host Montana.

The Cardinals made the trek down to Rocky Top for a top-20 showdown at Tennessee, but they were punched in the mouth early and couldn't recover. UofL wound up suffering a demoralizing 83-62 loss, falling to 0-2 in true road games so far this season.

Louisville was without star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. due to a lower back injury, but even with him on the floor, it's unlikely they would have taken down UT. They shot just 37.9 percent from the floor, with Adrian Wooley and Ryan Conwell combining for 43 of their points. In fact, the Cards had twice as many turnovers (16) as they did assists (8), and let the Vols shoot 54.7 from the floor.

As for the Grizzlies, they are coming off a 2024-25 season in which they made the NCAA Tournament by way of winning the Big Sky Conference Tournament. However, year 12 under head coach Travis DeCuire hasn't exactly started on the right foot.

For starters, Montana is 0-2 against KenPom top-100 teams, losing 86-81 at Texas A&M as well as 102-93 at UNLV. Additionally, in their last time out, the Griz lost 82-75 to Montana Tech - an NAIA school - at home.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

