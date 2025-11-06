Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Jackson State | Game 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just a few days removed from winning their season-opener in emphatic fashion, the Louisville men's basketball program will be back in action this Thursday night with another tuneup game, hosting Jackson State at the KFC Yum! Center.
To say that the Cardinals were dominant in their first game of the 2025-26 season would be an understatement, as they easily handled South Carolina State for a 104-45 victory. It was their sixth-largest margin of victory in program history, and their 44-point halftime lead set the program record.
Five Cardinals finished in double figures scoring, with Khani Rooths having a career day with 20 points and seven rebounds. They shot 53.2 percent from the field whil eholding the Bulldogs to 22.8 percent, assisted on 23 of their 33 made baskets, went 26-of-33 on free throws, and produced 36 points off 25 forced turnovers.
As for the Tigers, they were on the receiving end of a similar result in their season-opener, falling 113-55 at Illinois this past Monday night. They shot just 30.6 percent from the field while allowing the Illini to shoot 54.8 percent, and were out-rebounded by as astounding 61-to-19.
Only two players for JSU cracked double figures: former Louisville forward Devin Ree (19 points) and guard Daeshun Ruffin (12 point). These two combined to go 12-of-22 from the field, while the rest of the team was 7-of-40.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
Jackson State Tigers (0-1, 0-0 SWAC) at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
