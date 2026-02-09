Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. NC State | Game 24

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has an important matchup on tap tonight. Winners of three consecutive games, the Cardinals have a short turnaround in store, returning home to the KFC Yum! Center to take on NC State.

Since suffering a 31-point loss to Duke back on Jan. 26, the Cardinals have looked like a much better team. They rebounded with an 88-74 win over SMU, followed that up with a 76-65 victory over Notre Dame, then most recently secured an 88-80 win at Wake Forest this past Saturday.

Louisville had one of their more complete performances of the season against Wake Forest. They shot it 52.9 percent from the floor and 10-of-25 showing on three-point attempts, which made up for the Demon Deacons being able to shoot 42.9 percent. Six Cardinals cracked double figures scoring, led by Sananda Fru's 17 points and six rebounds.

As for the Wolfpack, they are having a good amount of success under first year head coach Will Wade, especially as of later. NC State enters their matchup against Louisville on a six-game winning streak, most recently taking down Virginia Tech 82-73 this past Saturday.

The Pack are led by Texas Tech transfer forward Darrion Williams, who is averaging 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per games, and boast both a top-30 offense and defense according to KenPom.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

