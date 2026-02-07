Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Wake Forest | Game 23

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Winners of back-to-back games, the Louisville men's basketball program is starting to cobble together some positive momentum, and this will get put to the test when they face Wake Forest in Winston-Salem today at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Since suffering a 31-point loss at Duke back on Jan. 26, the Cardinals have been starting to generate some momentum back in the right direction in their two games since. While they fell behind early against both SMU and Notre Dame, both matchups still resulted in victories for Louisville, winning 88-74 and 76-65 against the Mustangs and Fighting Irish, respectively.

Despite being a team known for their three-point shooting, Louisville has been starting to excel inside the arc and around the rim. While they're just 17-of-66 on threes over the last two games, they've countered that with a 41-of-62 mark on twos, and have won the rebounding battle 79-to-67.

As for the Demon Deacons, things have been trending in the wrong direction in year six under head coach Steve Forbes. Wake Forest started the season 9-3, nearly pulling off massive upsets against Michigan and Texas Tech. However, the Deacs have won just two of their last 10 since that solid start to the year, which includes an 0-7 mark against teams in the top-50 of KenPom's rankings.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Joel Coliseum via Wake Forest University)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky