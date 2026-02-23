Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at North Carolina | Game 28

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just two days removed from the Louisville men's basketball program's home win over Georgia tech, they're already heading back on the road, this time heading to Chapel Hill on a short turnaround for a ranked matchup against North Carolina.

Last Tuesday, the Cardinals saw their five-game winning streak get snapped with a 95-85 loss at SMU. However, in their last time out at home against Georgia Tech for Senior Day, Louisville was able to take a step back in the right direction, earning an 87-70 victory this past Saturday.

UofL had a great shooting night against GT, connecting on 51.9 percent of their attempts from the field and going 14-of-31 on three-point tries. Although they turned it over a season-high 18 times, and let the Yellow Jackets shoot 45.9 percent and notch 40 points in the paint. Mikel Brown Jr. led the way with a game-high 19 points, and four Cards cracked double figures scoring.

As for the Tar Heels, while they are having an overall good season in year five under head coach Hubert Davis, they have been a tad up-and-down as of late. They've split their last four games, losing at Miami and getting blasted at NC State, although they did take down Syracuse 77-64 in the JMA Wireless Dome this past Saturday in their last time out.

Part of their recent shakiness comes from the fact that they have been far from healthy, as star freshman forward Caleb Wilson and standout center Henri Veesaar - who are both No. 1 and 2 in scoring and rebounding for UNC - were both injured in the Feb. 10 game at Miami. Veesaar returned for Carolina's past game at Syracuse, but Wilson remains out with a fractured non-shooting hand.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Dean E. Smith Center: Timothy R. O'Meara - The Harvard Crimson)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky