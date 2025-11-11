Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Kentucky | Game 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The biggest game day of the season has finally arrived. While it might be earlier than it normally is, the Battle of the Bluegrass is here, with the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball programs doing battle in a ranked version of their annual rivalry showdown.
Year two of the Pat Kelsey era for the Cardinals has gotten off to an explosive start. Louisville cruised to a 104-45 victory over South Carolina State in their opener, then followed that up with a 106-70 win over Jackson State. It's UofL's first time scoring 100 in back-to-back games since 2010, and their first time ever to open up a season
As for the Wildcats, year two under head coach Mark Pope has also gotten off to a 2-0 start. While their opener against Nicholls got off to a slow start, Kentucky still wound up capturing a 77-51 win, which was then promptly followed up by a 107-59 dismantling of Valparaiso.
This year's Battle of the Bluegrass is the earliest it has ever been in a season, with the previous record being a matchup on Nov. 26 during the 1983-84 season. Since the rivalry became an annual matchup in the mid-1980's, it has traditionally been scheduled around Christmas and New Year's Day.
Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.
No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (2-0, 0-0 SEC) at No. 12 Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0 ACC) Game Day Feed
