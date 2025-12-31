Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Cal | Game 13

BERKELEY, Calif. - Christmas break is now in the rear view mirror, so now it's time for the Louisville men's basketball program to get back to work. Next on the docket is a two-game West Coast trip, with the first leg being a matchup at Cal for their opening game in ACC play.

The first half of year two of the Pat Kelsey era at Louisville has, for the most part, been a successful one. At 10-2 overall, UofL has their most wins through their first 12 games since starting the 2019-20 season 11-1.

The Cardinals are 10-0 in home and neutral court games, and 2-2 in Quadrant 1 games according to the NET - including a win over arch rival Kentucky. The only hiccup is that UofL has been smoked in their true road games, falling at Arkansas and Tennessee in a pair of ranked matchups.

As for the Golden Bears, they have a near-perfect mark to start year three under head coach Mark Madsen. While Cal hasn't faced as difficult of a non-conference schedule as Louisville has, they are still 12-1 up to this point in the season, which includes an impressive neutral court win over UCLA.

Their lone loss on the year was a three-point loss at Kansas State in their only true road game played so far. In fact, while Louisville's strength of schedule ranks 71st up to this point of the season, Cal's is the lowest in the ACC, coming in at No. 317 overall.

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time.

