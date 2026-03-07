Game Day Live Blog: Louisville at Miami | Game 31

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - As quickly as the 2025-26 season started, the end of the regular season is here. For the Louisville men's basketball program, they're wrapping up the regular season on the road, taking their talents to South Beach for a meeting with freshly-ranked Miami.

While the Cardinals certainly haven't looked the best over the last few weeks, they were able to buck their recent lull at least in their last time out, taking down Syracuse 77-62 in their final home game of the 2025-26 season. They concluded the home portion of the schedule with a 15-2 record.

Louisville posted a 14-of-35 showing on three-point attempts, and had eight more assists (17) than turnovers (9), their most since being plus-11 here vs. NC State back on Feb. 9. They also forced 11 Syracuse turnovers for 12 points the other way, and held the Orange to just eight assists.

As for the Hurricanes, Jai Lucas has orchestrated a fantastic turnaround in his first year as the head coach. He inherited a program that went just 7-24 last season following Jim Larranaga's mid-season retirement, and had to replace all 13 scholarship players. Even with that adversity, not only has Lucas already guided Miami to their most wins since their Final Four campaign during the 2022-23 season, they've tied for their most regular season wins ever.

Indiana transfer Malik Reneau is playing at a First-Team All-ACC level, putting up 19.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per games. Michigan transfer Tre Donaldson is also having an excellent season at 16.6 points and 5.8 assists per games, as is true freshman Sheldon Henderson at 14.1 points per game.

Related: Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes

Here is where you will get all the latest updates from today's contest in real time. Throughout the game, we will include any notes, injury updates and analysis in the game feed at the link below.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Watsca Center via University of Miami Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky