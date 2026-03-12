Preview: Louisville Takes On Miami for ACC Tournament Rematch

ACC Tournament Quarterfinals | No. 6. Louisville Cardinals (23-9, 11-7 ACC) vs. No. 3 Miami (24-7, 13-5 ACC)

- Tipoff: Thursday, Mar. 12 at 2:30 p.m. EST

- Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

- How To Watch: ESPN2

- How To Listen: 93.9 FM

- Betting Favorite: Louisville -4.0

- All-Time Series: Louisville Leads 16-8

- Last Meeting: Louisville won 92-89 on Mar. 11, 2026 (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Projected Starting Lineups

Louisville

G Adrian Wooley (6-4, 200, So.)

G Isaac McKneely (6-4, 195, Sr.)

G Ryan Conwell (6-4, 215, Sr.)

F J'Vonne Hadley (6-7, 210, 6th)

F/C Vangelis Zougris (6-8, 240, Jr.)

Miami

G Tre Donaldson (6-3, 198, Sr.)

G Dante Allen (6-4, 220, Fr.)

F Shelton Henderson (6-6, 240, Fr.)

F Malik Reneau (6-9, 238, Sr.)

C Ernest Udeh (6-11, 266, Sr.)

Comparison

Additional Coverage

Game Notes

Louisville Cardinals

Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey is 22-10 in games where his team played the previous day.

The Cardinals are 16-8 all-time against the Hurricanes.

Louisville is 2-1 against 3-seeds in a conference tournament dating back to 1996.

Senior guard Ryan Conwell was named Second Team All-ACC while freshman Mikel Brown Jr. was named Third Team All-ACC and tapped to the All-Rookie Team, the league announced Monday afternoon.

Freshman guard Mikel Brown Jr. tied Louisville's single-game scoring record with 45 points against NC State on Feb. 9. He tied the legendary Wes Unseld who was the lone owner of the record since Dec. 1, 1967. Brown also broke the ACC freshman single game scoring record, previously set by Cooper Flagg at 42 points.

Louisville had two 30-point scorers in one game for the first time in program history as Mikel Brown Jr. scored 45 and Ryan Conwell scored 31 against NC State on Feb. 9. UofL is one of three teams in DI this season to have a game with two 31+ point scorers. The duo became the first pair of ACC players to drop 30+ each against another ACC team since Marcus Paige and Brice Johnson of UNC did it at Florida State on Jan. 4, 2016.

According to OptaSTATS, Mikel Brown Jr. and Ryan Conwell are the only DI teammate duo in the last 30 seasons to combine for 75+ points, 15+ rebounds and 15+ threes made in a game. Only one NBA duo has ever done it: Damian Lillard and Nassir Little during Lillard's 71-point game on Feb. 26, 2023. Mikel Brown Jr. is the only DI player since at least 2010-11 to record 45 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three steals in 34 minutes or less in a single game. He did so against NC State on Feb. 9.

As of March 8, Louisville is one of three DI teams with at least six victories of 40 points or more this season, joining Michigan (7) and High Point (6). The six 40+ point wins are the most UofL has ever had in a single season.

As of March 8, Mikel Brown Jr. is one of 11 players in DI this season to score 45 points, and one of eight to do it in a regulation length game.

Louisville is one of four programs that has logged at least three games of 18+ made 3's as of March 8, joining Cornell (5 games), Charleston Southern (3) and VMI (3).

Louisville has had five games of at least 24 assists, the first time since 2010-11 that the program has had multiple games of 24+ assists; the Cardinals had five games of at 24+ assists that season. Louisville is one of 17 teams in 2025-26 as of Feb. 27 to have five games or more of at least 24 assists.

Louisville has had 11 games of 20+ assists, also one of 22 teams in the nation to do so.

Louisville shot 60% from the 3-point line against the Wolfpack on Feb. 9. It was the best the Cards have shot from the arc, since shooting 62.5% in an 82-74 victory over Florida State on March 8, 2018.

Miami Hurricanes

After leading Miami to the largest turnaround in Division I this season, Malik Reneau, Tre Donaldson and Ernest Udeh Jr. garnered All-ACC honors.

Reneau was named to the All-ACC First Team as the Miami native leads the team in scoring at 19.0 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds.

Donaldson was voted to the All-ACC Second Team after averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Udeh Jr. was voted to the All-ACC Defensive Team as the rim protector swatted 41 shots and was second in the league in rebounding at 9.4 per game.

Miami holds 19-19 record in the ACC Tournament and is looking for its first win in the event since defeating Wake Forest, 74-72, on March 9, 2023, in the quarterfinals. The Hurricanes are the No. 3 seed for the third time in program history and are 1-2 as the conference’s third-best team. Miami is 5-9 all-time in the quarterfinals, winning their last two matchups to advance to the semifinals.

Malik Reneau has been one of Miami’s most consistent offensive weapons, reaching the 20-point mark 16 times this season, including six of the last 12 games. A Karl Malone Award Midseason Watch List selection, presented annually to the nation’s top power forward, Reneau has produced six performances of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Tre Donaldson returned to his home state for his final collegiate season, transferring to Miami from Michigan, and was rewarded by being voted to the All-ACC Second Team after ranking second on the team in scoring at 16.8 points per game and reaching double figures in 30 contests. A Tallahassee native, Donaldson arrived at Miami with a focus on elevating his playmaking and now leads the team with 184 assists. His 2.71 assist-toturnover ratio ranks third in the ACC.

Ernest Udeh Jr. has anchored Miami’s interior presence and was recently named to the Naismith Basketball Defensive Player of the Year Late Season Watch List as well as being voted to the All-ACC Defensive Team. Udeh has been dominant on the boards, ranking second in the ACC at 9.4 rebounds per game, a figure that ranks 21st nationally.

In a season that has showcased immense freshmen talent, Shelton Henderson stands with the best in the country as the forward is averaging 13.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this season while shooting 56.7% from the floor. His field goal percentage is fifth in the ACC and 41st nationally. Among all freshmen, Henderson ranks fourth in the country.

