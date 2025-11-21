Game Day Live Blog: Louisville vs. Cincinnati | Game 5
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program no longer plays Cincinnati on an annual basis, it's time for the 101st all-time meeting between the Cardinals and Bearcats, with the former longtime conference rivals set to square off in a neutral court meeting.
Year two under head coach Pat Kelsey has gotten off to a rousing start, as the Cardinals are 4-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. They opened up the year with a pair of beatdowns over South Carolina State and Jackson State, then proceeded to snap a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats with a convincing 96-88 win. UofL most recently faced Ohio, earning a 106-81 victory.
Several players are off to electric starts to the new hoops season. True freshman point guard Mikel Brown Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 6.8 assists, while Xavier transfer shooting guard Ryan Conwell is putting up 19.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
As for the Bearcats, they are also off to a 4-0 start in year five under head coach Wes Miller. They have blowouts over Western Carolina, Georgia State and Mount St. Mary's, as well as a solid win over in-state foe Dayton. Per KenPom, UC has the No. 2 defense in all of college basketball.
Former FSU and FAU forward Baba Miller is off to a red-hot start to the season for Cincinnati, averaging 15.8 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Three additional players for Cincy are also averaging double figures scoring.
No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (4-0, 0-0 ACC) vs. Cincinnati Bearcats (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)
