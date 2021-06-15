Local '23 Prospect SG George Washington III Lands Louisville Offer

The shooting guard from Christian Academy of Louisville receives a scholarship offer from the hometown Cardinals.

(Photo of George Washington III via Stock Risers)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Tuesday was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2023, and Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack was quick to offer a scholarship to one of the top prospects in the city.

George Washington III, a guard for Christian Academy of Louisville (Ky.), announced Tuesday afternoon that he had received a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

Being a local product, Washington II was one of several recruits to pay the Cardinals an unofficial visit once the mandatory dead period was lifted at the start of June. He also was offered by Ohio State on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound point guard is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 74 prospect in the nation. The two recruits ranked ahead of him in the state, Male (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn and North Laurel (Ky.) shooting guard Reed Sheppard, also received scholarship offers from Louisville Tuesday.

An Austin, Tex. transplant, Washington and his family moved to Louisville prior to his sophomore year. In his first season with C.A.L., as a sophomore, he established himself as a prolific scorer, pouring in 23.9 points per game, while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.7% on three point attempts.

He is one of five Class of 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Glenn, Sheppard, Wheeler (Ga.) point guard Oak Hill (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster, Corona (Calif.) shooting guard Jared McCain, Totino-Grace (Minn.) shooting guard Taison Chatman, Teays Valley Christian School (W. Va.) shooting guard Maki Johnson and Winston-Salem Christian School (N.C.) center Brandon White

