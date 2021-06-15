Louisville Offers '23 PG Caleb Foster

One of the top prospects in the Class of 2023 lands a scholarship offer from the Cardinals.

(Photo of Caleb Foster via University of Louisville Athletics)

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. - On Tuesday, college coaches could finally reach out to Class of 2023 recruits, following a period in which prospects could only reach out to them. As a result, Louisville head coach Chris Mack finally was able to extend a scholarship offer to one of the top prospects in the country.

Caleb Foster, a highly regard guard from the prestigious Oak Hill Academy (Va.), announced Tuesday morning that he had indeed received an offer from the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-3, 170-pound point guard is a consensus top 25 prospect among the three major recruiting services, 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN, with the latter ranking him as high as the No. 17 prospect in the class.

Foster currently holds eight offers, notably from Illinois, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, though that number is sure to increase in the coming days. He was one of several prospects on campus for an unofficial visit following the end of the mandatory recruiting dead period, coming to Louisville on June 5.

Foster transferred to Oak Hill after spending his freshman year with Hickory Ridge (N.C.). During that campaign, he put up 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals in 27 games.

He is just one of several Class of 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Wayne (Oh.) point guard Lawrent Rice, Teays Valley Christian (W. Va.) shooting guard Maki Johnson, North Laurel (Ky.) shooting guard Reed Sheppard and Male (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

