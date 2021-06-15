'23 SG Maki Johnson Lands Louisville Offer

The top prospect in the state of West Virginia has landed an offer from the Cardinals.

SCOTT DEPOT, W. Va. - It was a busy morning for Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack. Tuesday was the first day in which coaches could reach out to prospects in the Class of 2023, as previously, prospects could reach out to coaches, but not the other way around.

Mack and the rest of the Cardinals coaching staff used the opportunity extend scholarship offers to some of their top targets in the class, including Maki Johnson. The guard for Teays Valley Christian School (W. Va.) announced Tuesday morning that he had landed a scholarship offer from Louisville.

Johnson was one of several prospects to pay the Cardinals an unofficial visit once the mandatory dead period was lifted at the start of June. He already holds offers from Kansas, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Xavier and others. He is also a heavy target for Indiana, but has not yet received an offer.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound shooting guard is the top prospect in the state of West Virginia, and the No. 72 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

He is one of five Class of 2023 prospects to receive a scholarship offer on Tuesday. He joins Wayne (Oh.) point guard Lawrent Rice, Oak Hill (Va.) point guard Caleb Foster, North Laurel (Ky.) shooting guard Reed Sheppard and Male (Ky.) small forward Kaleb Glenn.

