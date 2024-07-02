Former Louisville Guard Hercy Miller Announces Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The final member of the Louisville men's basketball to enter the transfer portal this offseason has found his new home.
Former Cardinals walk-on Hercy Miller announced Tuesday that he has signed with Southern Utah.
Of the 13 players from last season's team to enter the transfer portal following the firing of head coach Kenny Payne, including all 12 scholarship players, all of them have found their next place to play. The lone player to return from the Kenny Payne era is walk-on guard Aidan McCool.
Miller played in 10 games and made three starts this past season, totaling 11 points, three assists and a rebound. In early February, the 6-foot-3, 175-pound guard underwent a season-ending procedure to deal with a lingering hip issue.
The son of hip-hop legend Master P, Miller joined Louisville prior to the 2022-23 season after spending his freshman season at both Tennessee State and Xavier. During his first season as a Cardinal, he made 27 appearances and registered 48 points, 30 rebounds and 12 assists.
The Los Angeles, Calif native played just six games for TSU as a true freshman, suffering a hip injury in their season opener that eventually ended his season. Master P said that Miller would be leaving Tennessee State after he did not receive the proper medical attention from TSU.
He then joined Xavier as a walk-on in mid-January, but was forced to sit on the bench for the rest of the 2021-22 season due to his status as a mid-season transfer. He re-entered the transfer portal after head coach Travis Steele was fired.
After Pat Kelsey was hired as the head coach of the Cardinals back on Mar. 28, he and his staff hit the ground running out on the recruiting trail. They landed 12 transfers and one high school prospect, with Louisville's incoming transfer class ranking as the No. 1 portal class in college basketball, according to On3.
(Photo of Hercy Miller: Michael Longo - For USA Today Network)
