Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville SF Commit Devin Ree

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has landed their first commit of the Kenny Payne era, and second commit in the Class of 2022, as Devin Ree has given his verbal pledge to play for the Cardinals.

Here is Louisville Report's full evaluation of Ree:

Prospect: Devin Ree

Position: Small Forward

Vitals: 6-foot-8, 185 pounds

School: Terry (Miss.) HS / Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy

Highlights:

Frame: Ree has a very long and wiry frame to him. He'll definitely need to add around 10-15 pounds once he gets on campus, maybe even 15-20, but he has plenty of room to add weight to his frame.

Athleticism: For someone with a frame such as Ree's, he moves a lot better than you would expect, and his agility particularly jumps out on defense. He'll obviously need to add more strength, but can be physical when he has to be.

Instincts: The strength in Ree's game is his outside shot, and he can drain three-pointers with ease when his feet are set. That being said, he's doesn't live or die by them. He can split defenders on the drive, take contact, and is a solid finisher at the rim. This allows him to stretch the defense and get good shot selection around the paint and on the perimeter. He is also adept at drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line.

Polish: While the three ball is his strength, he is a touch inconsistent with it. His shot off the bounce isn't as good as catching and shooting, and it can lead to bad misses. He is extremely good at finishing drives with his right hand, but will need to work on finishing with his left. His natural size does give him an advantage when it comes to defending and rebounding, and he can defend more than one position.

Bottom Line: It's possible that Ree might not be a true impact player until his sophomore season depending on how he develops over the next several months, but this is big pickup for Kenny Payne. He has tremendous shooting potential, can also score down low, and is an underrated defender. It's a good first step on the recruiting trail for Kenny Payne.

(Photo of Devin Ree: Landon Bost - Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network)

