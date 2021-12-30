Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Wake Forest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning to action following a COVID pause, Louisville was able to get back in the right direction, taking down Wake Forest 73-69 to move to 2-0 in the conference.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

Louisville is now 9-2 all-time against Wake Forest as the Cardinals won their fifth straight in the series. UofL is 4-0 against the Demon Deacons at home.

Louisville is off to a 2-0 start in conference play for the third consecutive year. The Cardinals have won their first home conference game in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Louisville trailed by as much as nine (36-27) early in the second half, marking the 37th time in the last 10 seasons the Cardinals have recovered from nine or more points down to win.

UofL finished the night 10-for-22 from the three-point line, its fourth game with double digit threes this season after not reaching double figures in any game last season. The 45.5 percent effort from outside was the best of the season for the Cardinals, and their best since shooting 47.1 percent (8-for-17) at Boston College on Jan. 2, 2021.

Louisville remained unbeaten when out-rebounding its opponent this season, improving to 7-0 after winning the rebounding battle 40-36 on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were 25-for-34 from the free throw line in the victory, both of which were season-high totals. UofL is 6-0 this season when it shoots more free throws than its opponent. The totals were the highest for the Cardinals since going 30-for-41 against Michigan State on Nov. 27, 2018.

Louisville limited Wake Forest to just 69 points, WFU's second-lowest point total of the season. The Demon Deacons entered the night averaging 81.2 points per game. Louisville is 8-1 this season when holding the opposition to under 70 points.

Wake Forest shot 38.1 percent (24-for-63), the eighth Louisville opponent to shoot 40 percent or lower this season.

Player Notes:

Noah Locke led the Cardinals with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the three-point line. Locke has led the Cardinals in scoring in four games this season. The five three-pointers are the most for Locke since knocking down five against Stetson on Dec. 6, 2020 while at Florida. Locke has made at least four three-pointers in five games this season .

Samuell Williamson made his first start of the season and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. The 12 points are the most for Williamson since getting 15 against Mississippi State on Nov. 25. His eight rebounds are his highest total since also grabbing eight against Detroit on Nov. 20.

Malik Williams notched his sixth consecutive game in double figures, tallying 11 points and six rebounds. Williams is averaging 14.2 points per game over his last six.

Mason Faulkner finished with 11 points and five assists, his third consecutive game scoring in double figures. Faulkner has dished out at least five assists three times this season. Faulkner now has 30 assists on the season with just 11 turnovers. Faulkner crossed 1,400 points for his collegiate career, ending the night at 1,406.

Sydney Curry scored a season-high six points in six minutes off the bench. Curry had not scored in the last six games for the Cardinals.



Gallery

18 Gallery 18 Images

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter