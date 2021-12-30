Publish date:
Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from Louisville's win vs. Wake Forest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Returning to action following a COVID pause, Louisville was able to get back in the right direction, taking down Wake Forest 73-69 to move to 2-0 in the conference.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- Louisville is now 9-2 all-time against Wake Forest as the Cardinals won their fifth straight in the series.
- UofL is 4-0 against the Demon Deacons at home.
- Louisville is off to a 2-0 start in conference play for the third consecutive year.
- The Cardinals have won their first home conference game in nine of the last 10 seasons.
- Louisville trailed by as much as nine (36-27) early in the second half, marking the 37th time in the last 10 seasons the Cardinals have recovered from nine or more points down to win.
- UofL finished the night 10-for-22 from the three-point line, its fourth game with double digit threes this season after not reaching double figures in any game last season.
- The 45.5 percent effort from outside was the best of the season for the Cardinals, and their best since shooting 47.1 percent (8-for-17) at Boston College on Jan. 2, 2021.
- Louisville remained unbeaten when out-rebounding its opponent this season, improving to 7-0 after winning the rebounding battle 40-36 on Wednesday.
- The Cardinals were 25-for-34 from the free throw line in the victory, both of which were season-high totals.
- UofL is 6-0 this season when it shoots more free throws than its opponent.
- The totals were the highest for the Cardinals since going 30-for-41 against Michigan State on Nov. 27, 2018.
- Louisville limited Wake Forest to just 69 points, WFU's second-lowest point total of the season.
- The Demon Deacons entered the night averaging 81.2 points per game.
- Louisville is 8-1 this season when holding the opposition to under 70 points.
- Wake Forest shot 38.1 percent (24-for-63), the eighth Louisville opponent to shoot 40 percent or lower this season.
Player Notes:
- Noah Locke led the Cardinals with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the three-point line.
- Locke has led the Cardinals in scoring in four games this season.
- The five three-pointers are the most for Locke since knocking down five against Stetson on Dec. 6, 2020 while at Florida.
- Locke has made at least four three-pointers in five games this season.
- Samuell Williamson made his first start of the season and finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
- The 12 points are the most for Williamson since getting 15 against Mississippi State on Nov. 25.
- His eight rebounds are his highest total since also grabbing eight against Detroit on Nov. 20.
- Malik Williams notched his sixth consecutive game in double figures, tallying 11 points and six rebounds.
- Williams is averaging 14.2 points per game over his last six.
- Mason Faulkner finished with 11 points and five assists, his third consecutive game scoring in double figures.
- Faulkner has dished out at least five assists three times this season.
- Faulkner now has 30 assists on the season with just 11 turnovers.
- Faulkner crossed 1,400 points for his collegiate career, ending the night at 1,406.
- Sydney Curry scored a season-high six points in six minutes off the bench.
- Curry had not scored in the last six games for the Cardinals.
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Louisville Report's Cindy Rice Shelton.
