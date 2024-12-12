Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 77, UTEP 74
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program certainly didn't make it easy on themselves, but they were able to hold off UTEP for just long enough, escaping with a 77-74 victory.
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The half was defined by six ties and six lead changes in a back-and-forth battle. Louisville led by as many as seven after an 11-1 run that elapsed 4:14. UTEP ended the half with an 8-4 run to take a 36-32 lead going into halftime.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The battle continued in the second half with seven more lead changes and four more ties. Louisville used a 9-0 run that elapsed 1:56 to take a 63-55 lead, but UTEP fought back to get within one point with 0:46 left. The Cards were able to close the game with a dunk and two free throws to seal a 77-74 victory.
- Louisville shot 23-58 (39.7%) from the field, 6-34 (17.6%) from deep and 25-34 (73.5%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cardinals outscored the Miners in points off turnovers 17-14 and second chance points 16-7.
- UTEP is the country’s leader in turnovers forced per game, averaging 20.25 a night, and the Cardinals committed just 11.
- The Miners also lead the country in steals per game at an average of 12.1 and Louisville limited them to just seven.
Player Notes:
- J'Vonne Hadley earned a double-double with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. This marks the third double-double of Hadley’s Louisville career.
- James Scott recorded the first double-double of his career with 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 29 minutes of work. The forward shot 4 of 5 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. logged a team high of 22 points, eight of which were from the free throw line, to go along with two steals in 30 minutes. The effort marks the wing’s third game in a Louisville jersey with 20 or more points.
- Chucky Hepburn did it all with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes of play.
