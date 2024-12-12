Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 77, UTEP 74

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Miners.

Matthew McGavic

Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks against the UTEP Miners during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74.
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks against the UTEP Miners during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program certainly didn't make it easy on themselves, but they were able to hold off UTEP for just long enough, escaping with a 77-74 victory.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The half was defined by six ties and six lead changes in a back-and-forth battle. Louisville led by as many as seven after an 11-1 run that elapsed 4:14. UTEP ended the half with an 8-4 run to take a 36-32 lead going into halftime.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The battle continued in the second half with seven more lead changes and four more ties. Louisville used a 9-0 run that elapsed 1:56 to take a 63-55 lead, but UTEP fought back to get within one point with 0:46 left. The Cards were able to close the game with a dunk and two free throws to seal a 77-74 victory.
  • Louisville shot 23-58 (39.7%) from the field, 6-34 (17.6%) from deep and 25-34 (73.5%) from the free-throw line.
  • The Cardinals outscored the Miners in points off turnovers 17-14 and second chance points 16-7.
  • UTEP is the country’s leader in turnovers forced per game, averaging 20.25 a night, and the Cardinals committed just 11.
  • The Miners also lead the country in steals per game at an average of 12.1 and Louisville limited them to just seven.

Player Notes:

  • J'Vonne Hadley earned a double-double with 13 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. This marks the third double-double of Hadley’s Louisville career.
  • James Scott recorded the first double-double of his career with 11 points and a career-high 11 rebounds in 29 minutes of work. The forward shot 4 of 5 from the floor and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. logged a team high of 22 points, eight of which were from the free throw line, to go along with two steals in 30 minutes. The effort marks the wing’s third game in a Louisville jersey with 20 or more points.
  • Chucky Hepburn did it all with 12 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals in 35 minutes of play.

Gallery:

Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) is fouled by UTEP Miners forward Otis Frazier III (23) during their game on We
Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) is fouled by UTEP Miners forward Otis Frazier III (23) during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks the ball during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11,
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks the ball during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) goes for a layup during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday,
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) goes for a layup during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) is fouled by UTEP Miners defender during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) is fouled by UTEP Miners defender during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to Chucky Hepburn (24) during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesda
Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to Chucky Hepburn (24) during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) goes for a layup during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday,
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) goes for a layup during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) goes for a shot against UTEP Miners forward Elijah Jones (33) during their game
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) goes for a shot against UTEP Miners forward Elijah Jones (33) during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) celebrates Noah Waterman’s (93) three pointer during their game against the UTEP M
Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) celebrates Noah Waterman’s (93) three pointer during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reaches for the rebound against UTEP Miners forward Otis Frazier III (23) duri
Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reaches for the rebound against UTEP Miners forward Otis Frazier III (23) during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) grabs the rebound during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec.
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) grabs the rebound during their game against the UTEP Miners on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) makes his way through UTEP Miners defenders during their game on Wednesda
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) makes his way through UTEP Miners defenders during their game on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against UTEP Miners gu
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against UTEP Miners guard KJ Thomas (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) shoots against UTEP Miners forward Der
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) shoots against UTEP Miners forward Derick Hamilton (32) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against the UTEP Miners
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against the UTEP Miners during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks against the UTEP Miners during
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks against the UTEP Miners during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey gives instruction before the start of th
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey gives instruction before the start of the second half against the UTEP Miners at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Texas-El Paso 77-74. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

