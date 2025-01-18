Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 81, Virginia 67

Louisville Report

Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Anthony Robinson (21) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67.
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Virginia Cavaliers forward Anthony Robinson (21) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time ever, the Louisville men's basketball program has pulled off a regular season sweep over Virginia, winning the home leg 81-67 on Saturday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an 11-2 run to force a Virginia timeout with 10:11 remaining in the first half. The Cards stretched their lead from 13-10 to 24-12. The run began with two made free-throws from Chucky Hepburn at 13:22, then a 3-pointer from Reyne Smith, back-to-back buckets from Terrence Edwards Jr., then was capped off by a fast-break dunk from Aboubacar Traore.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville opened up the second half with a 10-3 run, which lasted until 16:26. The run was headed by four points from Edwards Jr. and Hepburn, along with a tip-in from Scott. The score expanded from 39-28 to 49-31.
  • Louisville shot 26-60 (43.3%) from the field, 6-23 (26.1%) from deep and 23-27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line.
  • The Cards out-rebounded the Cavaliers 36-30, 10 of which were offensive boards compared to Virginia’s five.
  • Virginia shot 24-51 (47.1%) from the field, 8-21 (38.1%) from behind the arc and 11-19 (57.9%) from the charity stripe.
  • Louisville’s free-throw streak was broken at 20 straight makes tonight, which is the longest such streak in the last 50 years.
  • The Cardinals completed the first sweep of the Cavaliers in 10 seasons with home-and-home meetings.

Player Notes:

  • Reyne Smith put up 19 points on 4-11 shooting (36%), with all of his makes coming from behind the 3-point line. Smith also went 7-7 from the free throw line. He grabbed four rebounds in 32 minutes played.
  • J'Vonne Hadley tacked on 13 points, going 5-8 (62.5%) from the field and shooting 1-1 from behind the arc. While going 2-3 from the free throw line, and adding three rebounds, one steal and one assist in 34 minutes of action.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr., in 33 minutes played, was good for 16 points, on 6-13 (46.2%) shooting from the field and was 4-5 from the charity stripe. Edwards added six boards, one assist and one steal.
  • James Scott recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double in his career, all while at Louisville. He shot 5-7 (71.4%) from the field, 2-3 from the free throw line and added one assist and one block to his stat line in 29 minutes.

Gallery:

Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) drives against Louisville Cardinals gu
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) drives against Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Blake Buchanan (0) and Louisville Cardinals forward Abou
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Blake Buchanan (0) and Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) battle for the ball during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) draws a hard foul from Virginia Caval
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) draws a hard foul from Virginia Cavaliers forward Anthony Robinson (21) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) looks to pass over Virginia Cavaliers
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) looks to pass over Virginia Cavaliers guard Ishan Sharma (9) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers gua
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Louisv
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forwa
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) drives to the basket against Louisville
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) and forward Khani Rooths (9) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forw
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jacob Cofie (5) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) and forward Khani Rooths (9) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) celebrates after hitting a three pointer
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Virginia Cavaliers during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Elijah Saunders (2) looks to pass the ball under the pre
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Elijah Saunders (2) looks to pass the ball under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) drives to the basket against Louisville C
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) shoots against Louisville Cardinals gu
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Isaac McKneely (11) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Casein Pryor (7) talks with guard Koren Johnson (3) an
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Casein Pryor (7) talks with guard Koren Johnson (3) and center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) during warmups before facing off against the Virginia Cavaliers at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

