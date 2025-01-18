Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 81, Virginia 67
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time ever, the Louisville men's basketball program has pulled off a regular season sweep over Virginia, winning the home leg 81-67 on Saturday.
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used an 11-2 run to force a Virginia timeout with 10:11 remaining in the first half. The Cards stretched their lead from 13-10 to 24-12. The run began with two made free-throws from Chucky Hepburn at 13:22, then a 3-pointer from Reyne Smith, back-to-back buckets from Terrence Edwards Jr., then was capped off by a fast-break dunk from Aboubacar Traore.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville opened up the second half with a 10-3 run, which lasted until 16:26. The run was headed by four points from Edwards Jr. and Hepburn, along with a tip-in from Scott. The score expanded from 39-28 to 49-31.
- Louisville shot 26-60 (43.3%) from the field, 6-23 (26.1%) from deep and 23-27 (85.2%) from the free-throw line.
- The Cards out-rebounded the Cavaliers 36-30, 10 of which were offensive boards compared to Virginia’s five.
- Virginia shot 24-51 (47.1%) from the field, 8-21 (38.1%) from behind the arc and 11-19 (57.9%) from the charity stripe.
- Louisville’s free-throw streak was broken at 20 straight makes tonight, which is the longest such streak in the last 50 years.
- The Cardinals completed the first sweep of the Cavaliers in 10 seasons with home-and-home meetings.
Player Notes:
- Reyne Smith put up 19 points on 4-11 shooting (36%), with all of his makes coming from behind the 3-point line. Smith also went 7-7 from the free throw line. He grabbed four rebounds in 32 minutes played.
- J'Vonne Hadley tacked on 13 points, going 5-8 (62.5%) from the field and shooting 1-1 from behind the arc. While going 2-3 from the free throw line, and adding three rebounds, one steal and one assist in 34 minutes of action.
- Terrence Edwards Jr., in 33 minutes played, was good for 16 points, on 6-13 (46.2%) shooting from the field and was 4-5 from the charity stripe. Edwards added six boards, one assist and one steal.
- James Scott recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds, his third double-double in his career, all while at Louisville. He shot 5-7 (71.4%) from the field, 2-3 from the free throw line and added one assist and one block to his stat line in 29 minutes.
