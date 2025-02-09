Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 88, Miami 78

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Hurricanes.

Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78.
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite being without their best player and losing another starter early in the game, the Louisville men's basketball still found a way to come out on top with a win, earning an 88-78 victory win over Miami.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville gave itself a double-digit lead with an 8-0 run that began with an Edwards jumper at the 9:04 mark. Two Edwards free throws with just under seven minutes capped the run and gave the Cards a comfortable 30-18 lead, their largest of the first half.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: After Miami cut their deficit to three entering the under-16 media timeout, Louisville responded out of the break with an 11-2 run to stretch the Cards to their largest lead of the game at 66-51.
  • Louisville shot 33-67 (49.3%) from the field, 11-31 (35.5%) from deep and 11-12 (91.7%) from the free-throw line.
  • Miami shot 33-65 (50.8%) from the field, 6-21 (28.6%) from three and 6-12 (50%) from the charity stripe.
  • The Cardinals won the rebound battle with the Hurricanes 39-33, with the Cards pulling down 11 offensive boards.
  • Louisville assisted on 20 made field goals in the game, with Miami only recording seven assists total.

Player Notes:

  • Terrence Edwards Jr. led all players in scoring with a season-high 27 points on 10-16 (62.5%) shooting and in assists with a career-high 10 dimes, playing all 40 minutes of the game. he game marks the sixth double-double of Edwards’ career, his first with Louisville.
  • Reyne Smith logged 26 points on 7-19 (36.8%) shooting, knocking down six threes and adding four rebounds, five assists and a steal in 39 minutes of play. This marks the fifth 20-point game of the season for Smith and his fourth time hitting six or more shots from beyond the arc as a Cardinal.
  • J'Vonne Hadley joined the double-digit club with 12 points on 6-10 (60%) shooting, grabbing seven rebounds and leading the Cards with two steals in 39 minutes of action.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes g
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard A.J. Staton-McCray (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players during the second h
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his players during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurric
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Paul Djobet (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurric
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against Miami (Fl) Hurr
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) battles Louisville Cardinals forward Abou
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes center Lynn Kidd (1) battles Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) for a rebound during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) shoots against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) shoots against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Austin Swartz (23) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against the Miami (Fl) H
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) dribbles against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) drives to the basket against Miami (
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) drives to the basket against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Kiree Huie (15) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard A.J. Staton-McCray (11) dribbles against Louisville Cardi
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard A.J. Staton-McCray (11) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurrican
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) shoots against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Jalil Bethea (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts to an official during the second ha
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts to an official during the second half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Miami 88-78. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts after hitting a three pointer duri
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts after hitting a three pointer during the first half against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) dunks against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes
Feb 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) dunks against Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Divine Ugochukwu (99) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

