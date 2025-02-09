Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 88, Miami 78
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite being without their best player and losing another starter early in the game, the Louisville men's basketball still found a way to come out on top with a win, earning an 88-78 victory win over Miami.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville gave itself a double-digit lead with an 8-0 run that began with an Edwards jumper at the 9:04 mark. Two Edwards free throws with just under seven minutes capped the run and gave the Cards a comfortable 30-18 lead, their largest of the first half.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: After Miami cut their deficit to three entering the under-16 media timeout, Louisville responded out of the break with an 11-2 run to stretch the Cards to their largest lead of the game at 66-51.
- Louisville shot 33-67 (49.3%) from the field, 11-31 (35.5%) from deep and 11-12 (91.7%) from the free-throw line.
- Miami shot 33-65 (50.8%) from the field, 6-21 (28.6%) from three and 6-12 (50%) from the charity stripe.
- The Cardinals won the rebound battle with the Hurricanes 39-33, with the Cards pulling down 11 offensive boards.
- Louisville assisted on 20 made field goals in the game, with Miami only recording seven assists total.
Player Notes:
- Terrence Edwards Jr. led all players in scoring with a season-high 27 points on 10-16 (62.5%) shooting and in assists with a career-high 10 dimes, playing all 40 minutes of the game. he game marks the sixth double-double of Edwards’ career, his first with Louisville.
- Reyne Smith logged 26 points on 7-19 (36.8%) shooting, knocking down six threes and adding four rebounds, five assists and a steal in 39 minutes of play. This marks the fifth 20-point game of the season for Smith and his fourth time hitting six or more shots from beyond the arc as a Cardinal.
- J'Vonne Hadley joined the double-digit club with 12 points on 6-10 (60%) shooting, grabbing seven rebounds and leading the Cards with two steals in 39 minutes of action.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
