Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 91, NC State 66
The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Wolfpack.
In this story:
RALEIGH, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program is now winners of 13 of their last 14 games, putting on a clinic at NC State to leave Raleigh with a 91-66 victory.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville opened the game on a 23-8 run that elapsed 8:33. The two teams traded baskets back-and-forth for the next three minutes before NC State went on an 11-4 run to cut the deficit to 9. Reyne Smith knocked down a three with seconds left on the clock to help the Cards bring a 41-27 lead into the half.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville brought their lead to 25 with 12:55 remaining in the second half before the Wolfpack went on an 11-3 run that elapsed 2:33. The Cards then began to run away, never letting NC State get closer than 19 and defeating the Wolfpack 91-66.
- Louisville shot 35-55 (63.6%) from the field, 11-19 (57.9%) from deep and 10-11 (90.9%) from the free-throw line. 63.6% shooting from the field marks a season high for the Cards.
- NC State shot 22-61 (36.1%) from the field, 11-33 (33.3%) from three and 11-17 (64.7%) from the charity stripe.
- Louisville had four starters with over 15 points: Reyne Smith (21), Terrence Edwards Jr, (21), J’Vonne Hadley (17) and Chucky Hepburn (15)
Player Notes:
- Terrence Edwards Jr. packed the stat line with 21 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals on 8-12 (66.7%) shooting. This marks the eighth 20-point game for Edwards Jr. and the eighth time he has led the Cards in scoring. The forward went a perfect 4-of-4 from the behind the arc.
- Reyne Smith logged 21 points on 7-12 (58.3%) shooting, knocking down five threes and adding on steal in 35 minutes of action. This marks the fifth 20-point game of the season for Smith and the sixth time leading Louisville in scoring.
- J'Vonne Hadley led the team with nine rebounds in a team-high 36 minutes. He also totaled 17 points on 7-11 (63.6%) while adding four assists and two steals.
- After missing Saturday’s game against Miami with an injury, Chucky Hepburn did it all scoring 15 points while tallying six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes of play.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jaylynn Nash
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published