Louisville Walks Off Central Michigan to Clinch Series Win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from kicking off their three-game series against Central Michigan with a run-rule victory, the Louisville men's basketball program followed that up with a thrilling performance in game two, earning a 9-8 walk-off victory on Saturday from Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cardinals (6-4) entered the bottom of the ninth trailing by three runs to the Chippewas (5-4), and were able plate four in the frame. First baseman Tague Davis (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B, BB) smacked a two-run single, then outfielder Jax Hisle (1-4, 2 RBI) tied the game with an RBI base hit.

Facing two outs, outfielder Griffin Crain (3-4, 2 RBI, 2B) then sent the fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single.

Louisville has now won three-in-a-row after dipping under .500 twice in the first couple weeks of the season. They also secure their first series win of the year, dropping their season-opening series vs. Michigan State, and going 1-2 in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series last weekend.

Third baseman Bayram Hot (2-3, 3 RBI, 2B) plus the aforementioned three all carried the scoring load for Louisville. Shortstop Alex Alicea (2-4, BB) also had a multi-hit day, and the Cards as a whole collected 10 base hits and five walk - although they struck out 12 times.

Louisville's pitching staff on the day, while they allowed nine hits and nine walks, did manage to collected 14 strikeouts

Central Michigan struck first with a home run on the first batter of the game, but Louisville responded with a four-spot in the third inning. Hisle drew a bases loaded walk, then Hot struck a bases-clearing double right behind him.

However, the Chippewas then proceeded to score six unanswered runs to storm back in front. Starting pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz (4.2 IP, 7 K, 4 BB, 4 H, 3 ER) allowed an RBI double in the fourth, then another in the fifth to see the right-hander's day come to an end.

Left-hander Ty Starke (0.1 IP, 2 H, 2 ER) got Louisville out of the frame, but was pulled after allowing the first two batter of the sixth to reach base. Righty Jake Schweitzer (1.0 IP, 1 K, 4 BB, 1 H, 2 ER) took over in the frame, only give up a bases loaded walk and groundout RBI himself. His day then came to an end after allowing an RBI double in the seventh.

Southpaw Casen Murphy (0.0 IP) was inserted in Schweitzer's place, promptly allowed a run to come home on a wild pitch, and was immediately yanked in favor of righty Brandon Shannon (3.0 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER). He got the Cards out of the inning, and would go on post a zero in the eighth as well.

Louisville's comeback efforts against Central Michigan started in the eighth, when Crain struck an RBI single to get within a run. While Shannon gave up a run on another wild pitch in the ninth, the Cardinals were still able to mount the comeback in the bottom of the frame.

Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the series sweep against Central Michigan in game three. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Mar. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky