What Louisville HC Pat Kelsey Said After 80-75 Loss at Clemson.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another day, another Quad 1A loss for the Louisville men's basketball program.

Despite getting a few extra days off following their disappointing loss at North Carolina this past Monday, the Cardinals didn't show much signs of improvement or adjustment in their Saturday matchup at Clemson, succumbing to the Tigers 80-75 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

"We're struggling. We're struggling, and trying to figure it out. I told our guys now is not the time- the 10 minutes or so that I talked to them after the game, to rehash a bunch of little things that add up to big things. We can't allow it to happen, especially when you go on the road. in a tough venue, against a really tough team, and think you're going to win those games."

Louisville has now lost three of their last four games, and they move to 0-8 against Quad 1A opponents this so far this season (20-1 against all other teams). The loss came to a Clemson time that was riding a four game losing streak, was only averaging 65.5 points per game during the streak, and hadn't scored 80 since December.

As you can imagine, defense is what did the Cardinals in on Saturday. The Tigers not only shot 49.0 percent from the field, but also went 24-of-34 at the free throw line. Meanwhile, UofL shot 45.3 percent from the field, including just a 10-of-36 mark on threes, and had just 12 assists against 11 turnovers.

"Basketball-wise, on the defensive and offensive end, we got to figure some stuff out," Kelsey said. "The problem's not the motivation in our team, and the "want to" and the connectedness. That's not an issue with these guys. I believe it. I know it.

"I've been around a lot of teams, and this is a group with the right mindset. They're talented enough, we're talented enough, they care about each other, chemistry, that's not the issue. We got to figure out some basketball things, and we're going to get there."

Here's what head coach Pat Kelsey had to say following the loss:

