Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 100, Bellarmine 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - 10 days after being dealt a humbling loss by Tennessee, the Louisville men's basketball program got back in the win column with authority, blasting crosstown foe Bellarmine with a 100-68 win.
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville used a 9-0 run of all 3-pointers to take a 13-7 lead with 13:51 on the clock. The Cardinals then used a 16-2 run to extend their advantage to 38-21. Louisville scored 48 points in the first half, its highest scoring first half since leading Eastern Kentucky 50-32 at halftime on Dec. 14, 2019.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Bellarmine went on an 8-0 run from 14:25 to 13:04 in the second half to cut into Louisville’s lead, making it 61-43. Louisville ended the game on a 14-4 run from 3:18 until the buzzer sounded.
Louisville shot 35-64 for 54.7% from the field, while shooting 12-35 for 34.3% from behind the arc, and shot 18-24 from the charity stripe.
Louisville improved to 115-0 when scoring at least 100 points in non-overtime games.
Louisville’s 79.3% (23-29) shooting percentage on two-point shots is the second highest in program history, which is only eclipsed by 83.3% (20-24) which came from an 87-58 win against North Carolina Central on Nov. 17, 2019.
The Cardinals out-rebounded the Knights, 37-23.
Winning the turnover battle, Louisville only committed 9 turnovers to Bellarmine’s 16.
Player Notes:
Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded a season-high 26 points, shooting 10-14 from on 71.4% and 4-7 from 3- point territory. Edwards also added four rebounds and three assists while playing 26 minutes. Edwards recorded his first 20-point game in a Louisville uniform, as well as his 17th such game in his collegiate career.
Sophomore forward James Scott put up 10 points on 5-6 shooting (83.3%), while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes of play.
Chucky Hepburn had 16 points on 6-11 shooting (54.5%), added five assists and four steals.
Kasean Pryoe had 21 points on 5-12 shooting (41.7%), while going 2-6 (33.3%) from the behind the arc. Pryor also added seven rebounds, one steal and one block. Pryor led the Cardinals in free throws, going 9-10 from the line.
Playing the most minutes for Louisville, senior J’Vonne Hadley tallied 10 points on 3-5 (60%) shooting. Hadley was perfect from the free-throw line, going 4-4. He also added five rebounds and two assists.
Gallery:
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bellarmine Knights forward Curt Hopf (42) shoots against Louisville Cardinals center Frank Anselem-Ibe (13) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against the Bellarmine Knights during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bellarmine Knights center Bailey Temming (5) shoots against Bellarmine Knights guard Tyler Doyle (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) shoots against Bellarmine Knights guard Tyler Doyle (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Bellarmine Knights forward Curt Hopf (42) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Bellarmine Knights forward Curt Hopf (42) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bellarmine Knights guard Tyler Doyle (2) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles against Bellarmine Knights guard Tyler Doyle (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) tries to protect the ball from Bellarmine Knights guard Ben Johnson (33) and guard Dezmond McKinney (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bellarmine Knights forward Curt Hopf (42) blocks the shot of Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots against Bellarmine Knights guard Billy Smith (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Bellarmine Knights forward Curt Hopf (42) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey watches his team during their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) defends the ball against Bellarmine Knights guard Myles Watkins (12) during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) makes his way to the basket around Bellarmine Knights defenders during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) races towards the loose ball against Bellarmine Knights guard Dezmond McKinney (4) during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) attempts a jump shot against Bellarmine Knights defenders during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) fights for the ball against Bellarmine Knights guard Kenyon Goodin (8) during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) is fouled during a layup attempt during their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) dunks the ball during their game against the Bellarmine Knights on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) shoots a three pointer against Bellarmine Knights guard Tyler Doyle (2) during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) fights for the jump ball against Bellarmine Knights forward Curt Hopf (42) during their game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. / Clare Grant/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Bellarmine Knights guard Grant Whitaker (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
