Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 85, Cal 68

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that eight straight wins in a row for the Louisville men's basketball program, who took down Cal 85-68 in their penultimate game of the regular season.
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The first half of the period was back-and-forth with a total of six lead changes and six ties. Louisville started to take control of the half with a 7-0 run with 6:50 remaining on the clock. During the final 8:06 of the half, the Cards held California without a field goal to take a 41-26 lead into the break.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards opened the second half with a 12-1 run that elapsed 2:30. Louisville continued its stretch of dominant scoring, never letting California get within less than 13 minutes with 11:36 left on the clock. The Golden Bears ended the game with a 10-6 run, but it wasn’t enough as the Cards took home an 85-68 victory.
- Louisville shot 27-51 (52.9%) from the field, 11-23 (47.8%) from beyond the arc and 20-26 (76.9%) from the charity stripe.
- Cal shot 21-71 (29.6%) from the field, 9-32 (28.1%) from three and 17-22 (77.3%) from the free throw line.
- Terrence Edwards Jr.’s 35-point showing today combined with Chucky Hepburn’s 37-point effort on Saturday marks the first time since 1956 where Louisville has had back-to-back games in which a player scored 35 or more points.
Player Notes:
- Terrence Edwards, Jr. earned a career-high in points with a total of 35 on 11-19 (57.9%) shooting. He knocked down a total of seven baskets from behind the arc, which also marked a career-high for the guard. This is the 10th twenty-point game in a Louisville uniform for Edwards Jr. and the 26th game of his career reaching the mark.
- J'Vonne Hadley led the team with a total of eight rebounds including two offensive boards. He also added 16 points, two assists and one steal in his 34 minutes of action.
- Chucky Hepburn packed the stat line with 16 points, five assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block.
