Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 76, Clemson 73

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the ACC Tournament Championship, holding off Clemson just long enough to escape with a victory and set up a matchup with Duke in the league's title game.
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Clemson maneuvered its way to a seven-point lead by the 11:22 mark. Louisville quickly responded with eight straight points, taking a one-point lead of its own by 8:05. The Cardinals scored the final five points of the half, giving them a 33-28 edge into the break.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 9-0 run between 17:04 and 12:08 to take a 47-34 lead. Louisville held the Tigers to just two field goals over the course of eight minutes. Clemson attempted to storm back, scoring seven unanswered points in 24 seconds to close the gap to two with just under a minute to go, but the Cards held the Tigers scoreless for the final 54 seconds to win the game.
- Louisville shot 24 of 55 (43.6%) from the field, 6 of 22 (27.3%) from three and 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free throw line.
- Clemson shot 27 of 69 (39.1%) from the field, 5 of 16 (31.3%) from deep and 14 of 17 (82.4%) from the stripe.
- Clemson forced 15 Louisville turnovers and scored 14 points off the miscues.
- The Tigers also outscored the Cardinals in the paint 42-34.
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn scored 12 points and added five assists, five rebounds and six steals. He’s one of only 17 DI players this season to have that stat line or better.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. scored a team-high 21 points on 6 of 17 shooting. He neared a double-double with eight boards, three assists and a block. Edwards Jr. has logged 20+ points in 7 of his last 12 games.
- J'Vonne Hadley scored 20 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor. He pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, blocked a shot and grabbed one steal.
