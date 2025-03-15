Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 76, Clemson 73

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' ACC Tournament win vs. the Tigers:

Matthew McGavic

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) with a dunk over Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) with a dunk over Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the ACC Tournament Championship, holding off Clemson just long enough to escape with a victory and set up a matchup with Duke in the league's title game.

Below are the highlights, team and player notes, plus the photo gallery from the Cardinals' 76-73 win over the Tigers.

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Clemson maneuvered its way to a seven-point lead by the 11:22 mark. Louisville quickly responded with eight straight points, taking a one-point lead of its own by 8:05. The Cardinals scored the final five points of the half, giving them a 33-28 edge into the break.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals used a 9-0 run between 17:04 and 12:08 to take a 47-34 lead. Louisville held the Tigers to just two field goals over the course of eight minutes. Clemson attempted to storm back, scoring seven unanswered points in 24 seconds to close the gap to two with just under a minute to go, but the Cards held the Tigers scoreless for the final 54 seconds to win the game.
  • Louisville shot 24 of 55 (43.6%) from the field, 6 of 22 (27.3%) from three and 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the free throw line.
  • Clemson shot 27 of 69 (39.1%) from the field, 5 of 16 (31.3%) from deep and 14 of 17 (82.4%) from the stripe.
  • Clemson forced 15 Louisville turnovers and scored 14 points off the miscues.
  • The Tigers also outscored the Cardinals in the paint 42-34.

Player Notes:

  • Chucky Hepburn scored 12 points and added five assists, five rebounds and six steals. He’s one of only 17 DI players this season to have that stat line or better.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. scored a team-high 21 points on 6 of 17 shooting. He neared a double-double with eight boards, three assists and a block. Edwards Jr. has logged 20+ points in 7 of his last 12 games.
  • J'Vonne Hadley scored 20 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor. He pulled down nine rebounds, dished out two assists, blocked a shot and grabbed one steal.  

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jim Dedmon.

louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) makes contact with Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) at the basket during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) with a dunk over Clemson Tigers guard Chase Hunter (1) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA;Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) handles the ball against Clemson Tigers guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket past Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) goes to the basket against Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Jake Heidbreder (3) handles the ball against Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) on his way for a dunk past Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) goes to the basket against Clemson Tigers guard Jake Heidbreder (3) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots from the corner against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) handles the ball against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers guard Jaeden Zackery (11) works the ball defended but Louisville Cardinals forward Aboubacar Traore (25) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) handles the ball against Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals bench reacts to a dunk during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) goes to the basket against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts with guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
louisville clemson
Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) handles the ball against the Clemson Tigers during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Published
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

